Shocking video of alleged attempted rape

A New York man was arrested on Sunday over the attempted rape of a 25-year-old woman on an Upper East Side subway platform.

The disturbing daytime attack was caught on video and ultimately thwarted by fellow New Yorkers, police said.

Jose Reyes, 31, is accused of attacking the woman at around 11am Saturday, the NYPD said.

"This heinous and horrendous act was interrupted by a good Samaritan," NYPD chief of detectives Rodney Harrison said at a press conference. "(The Samaritan) got him to cease his behaviour while subsequently videotaping the incident."

The man is confronted by bystanders at the subway.

Video taken by the witness showed a man on top of the woman before a crowd of bystanders gathered. Police said the crowd yelled at the man to get off the woman.

The woman had been on her way home from work when she boarded a train that Mr Reyes was in. Chief Harrison alleged Mr Reyes was smoking a type of hookah and began to make "weird noises" and laugh to himself.

After the woman and Mr Reyes got off at the station, it is alleged he gestured "in a masturbation motion toward her" and she attempted to move away.

However, it is alleged he followed her and punched her to the ground before climbing on top of her and "attempting to spread her legs," Chief Harrison said.

A crowd began to form and "a couple of them started screaming at (the man) to get off her, which was helpful in scaring him away," as was the video, Chief Harrison said.

The woman suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention, police said.

In the video, the man appears to lie on top of the woman (who has been blurred out).

Police used the video to track down and arrest Mr Reyes, who has since been charged with attempted rape, sexually motivated assault, assault and harassment, police said.

Bystanders at the station were horrified.

"When you hear about things like this happening in broad daylight, you really start to wonder about the fate of the city," Marcella Rogers, 34, told the New York Post on Sunday.

A cleaner who works on the platform said such incidents have made her think twice about using the subway.

Jose Reyes was arrested over the attempted rape. Picture: G.N.Miller/NYPost

"My uniform gives me some protection because people look at me like I'm an official, even though I'm not. But to be a woman in New York City these days is not a safe thing to be, even on the Upper East Side," the worker told The Post.

"There's just nowhere to hide from all the boogymen out there. They're not afraid to come out in the daytime," she said.

