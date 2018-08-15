Menu
Login
The Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Walmart store at the centre of an active shooter report.
The Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Walmart store at the centre of an active shooter report.
Breaking

‘Active shooter’ in US Walmart

by Jamie Seidel
15th Aug 2018 9:06 AM

A GUNMAN has opened fire in a Walmart store in the Pennsylvania township of Cheltenham. Police special weapons and tactical response (SWAT) units have converged on the scene.

According to unconfirmed reports based on police radio scanner intercepts, emergency callers reported one 'shooter' and 'multiple victims' shortly after 6pm local time (8am AEST) .

Helicopters and emergency services have converged on Cedarbrook Plaza at 1000 Easton Road scene, and the shopping centre and nearby roads sealed off.

Local media is reporting a suspect has been detained after at least two people had been shot at. His vehicle had rammed a police car while apparently attempting a getaway attempt, reports state.

MORE TO COME

breaking police shooter walmart

Top Stories

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    Shorten promises $4.8m to upgrade vital Emerald service

    News Investment set to deliver better patient outcomes and less travel

    Top 10 activities around CH

    Top 10 activities around CH

    News Some top bucket list activities around the region.

    Anna not pasta her best

    Anna not pasta her best

    Sport Cycling hero talking about the place of carbohydrates in our diet.

    Come along to the Barn Dance

    Come along to the Barn Dance

    News Springsure is gearing up for an old fashioned Barn Dance.

    • 15th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

    Local Partners