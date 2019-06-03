Shooting goals for money

VICTORIOUS: The Renegades were Overall winners, with for and against, at the Biloela Netball Association's Rep Netball fundraiser.

THE Biloela Netball Association held a 'Rep Netball' fundraiser on May 31, to raise money for representative teams heading to the State Championships in July.

The event produced the biggest turnout that the Biloela Netball Association has ever had for a fast-five fundraiser, according to event organiser Kristy Middleton.

A final figure of the money raised is yet to be determined, but the money raised will help support the teams and coaches who will travel to Brisbane in July for the State Championships.

"We have three teams heading down to Pine Rivers in July for the State Age Championships,” Ms Middleton said.

"It can be quite expensive for a team to travel all the way too Brisbane to represent Biloela.

"We have a U12, U13 and U15 team representing Biloela.

"It will be the U12s and 13s first year representing Biloela at any level.”

The evening's fundraiser included the running of netball competitions which attracted regular and first time net-ballers.

"It was a fantastic event with 19 teams,” Ms Middleton said.

"It was good to see we had a lot of non-netball players out there promoting our sport.

"We had four pools of competition with four pool winners.

"And the overall winner based on the for and against goal percentage.”

Funds were raised with a $50 nomination cost for teams as well as; $30 for a supplied umpire from the netball club, canteen service, nachos for dinner and adult drinks for donation.

"To make extra funds, some of our U15 rep girls put their hand up for teams to pay them too umpire,” Ms Middleton said.

"There were 12 teams we supplied umpires for as an addition to our fundraising.

"All the rep parents rallied together to run a canteen and the office for us.”

Currently the Biloela Netball Association are running a Krispy Kreme donut drive and State of Origin raffle as additional fundraisers.