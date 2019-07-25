Shoplifting on the rise

NOT ON: Constables Lauren Hickson and Josh McClelland are taking a firm stance against shoplifting in Emerald.

SMALL businesses in Emerald are being crippled by a recent spike in shoplifting.

In a bid to reduce incidents, Emerald Police have pro-actively increased their presence - particularly foot patrols - in shopping centres and stores.

"Police have been working in partnership with centre management of the shopping centres and store managers to determine persons and groups of interest and times of interest where patrols should be increased,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

Since the operation began in June 2018, 20 shoplifting incidents have been reported to police and a number of offenders have been charged, Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

"These incidents are mainly theft of groceries, cosmetics, clothing, alcohol, cigarettes and mobile phones,” he said.

"Police have relied on CCTV and witnesses in order to charge these offenders. Unfortunately, so many more offences are unreported and it can be some time before the business owners are aware that items are missing.”

Snr Sgt McFarlane said police would continue to work with local businesses to reduce thefts.

"We encourage small businesses to contact Emerald Police when they have been targeted, as we need to send a strong message to these offenders that, when caught, they will be prosecuted and there will be consequences for their actions,” he said.

"Police would also like thank and congratulate people for contacting police when they have witnessed these offences taking place.

"We have had members of the community ring us and give us registration numbers of vehicles, description of offenders and have even followed these offenders until police arrive on the scene.

"Without the assistance from the community, a lot of these offenders would not have been apprehended.”

Emerald Chamber of Commerce president Victor Cominos agreed with Snr Sgt McFarlane and said the community should be commended for their efforts.

"Every time somebody steals something, the cost associated with that has to be found somewhere else, so consequently the profits in the business go down,” Mr Cominos said.

"All you can do is try and educate the honest people to come forward and report the people who are being dishonest.

"My feeling is the honest citizens have got to keep an eye out and if they see something that's not right, they should report it because for every dishonest activity, the price goes up.”