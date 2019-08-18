Shoppers' generosity helps dish up meals

Coles has raised millions of dollars for those in need.

CENTRAL Queensland shoppers have helped fight hunger this winter by raising enough money for SecondBite to deliver the equivalent of 8165 meals for locals in need.

As part of Coles' Winter Appeal, local residents raised more than $1600 by purchasing $2 donation cards at Coles stores including Moranbah and Emerald, contributing to more than $184,000 raised across Queensland and $1.1 million nationally.

The funds raised have helped to deliver the equivalent of more than 13 million meals to Queenslanders doing it tough since 2011.

For every $2 donation card purchased during the campaign at Coles stores in Central Queensland, SecondBite will provide the equivalent of 10 nutritious meals to people in need at local charities like the Oasis Life Church and Emerald Neighbourhood Centre.

All donations raised will help to fund SecondBite's operating expenses such as fuel, transport and refrigeration, assisting the charity to collect and redistribute surplus fresh food to local charities.