Shopping chain helping community to ‘grow and flourish’

STOCKLAND has announced the recipients of its 2020 CARE grants, awarding $6000 to six local community groups in Rockhampton.

In 2020, Stockland has awarded $276,000 in grants to 266 local groups, clubs and programs across Australia who support health, wellbeing, community connection, education or local environmental initiatives.

Stockland Rockhampton has awarded grants to Access Recreation, Meals on Wheels Rockhampton, Ridgelands State School, U3A Rockhampton and District, Waraburra State School P&C Association and Riding for the Disabled Rockhampton.

Elysia Billingham, Centre Manager at Stockland Rockhampton, said that the centre was proud to once again give back to the community it serves.

"We recognise and appreciate the incredible value that these groups bring to our local community, and are pleased to help support them in their efforts with these $1,000 grants.

"We want our customers and community to thrive and these grants are one way in which we can help to achieve that... we are pleased to continue to support local organisations whose work, dedication and commitment are an essential part of helping our community to grow and flourish."

The Stockland CARE grants program, now in its seventh year, has distributed over $1.7 million in funding to more than 1,500 local community groups nationally.

Earlier this year, Stockland also pledged a donation of $500,000 to organisations including the Foundation for Regional and Rural Renewal and other organisations supporting the relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts of the Australian bushfires.

Stockland CARE grants is an annual program run throughout communities located near a Stockland Retail, Residential or Retirement Living community, and provides local organisations with funding support to help them establish more cohesive, inclusive and engaging programs.

For more information on the CARE Grants program, current and past recipients and selection criteria, please visit stockland.com.au/caregrants.