Short courses prove popular during pandemic

SHORT COURSES: Job-seekers and students are looking to improve their skills.

SHORT COURSES: Job-seekers and students are looking to improve their skills.

RECORD numbers of students are accessing CQUniversity short courses online.

More than 200 students signed up for short courses in the past month – an increase of 300 per cent.

Manager Deb Friel said the reason for the boom was that a broad demographic of job-seekers and students wanted to develop skills during downtime caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen a lot of interest in our Work Ready Skills course, which walks students through understanding job ads, writing resumes and cover letters, and developing interview skills,” Ms Friel said.

“We’ve had a lot of health and community workers start our domestic and family violence response training, as well as big interest in our practical safety course for drone use, and a lot of allied health professionals take on medications-focused training.”

Ms Friel said the university was “ahead of the game” in helping people who are out of work and stuck at home.

Free professional development courses are available in health care, fitness, education, business, and law. For teachers, there is also a course about converting physical lessons into digital ones.

“With the increased demand, we’ve also been able to make a range of our existing courses free, as an incentive for people who are looking to re-skill due to the downturn,” Ms Friel said.

“We understand it’s a really overwhelming time for young people, especially as they’re not able to connect with traditional job preparation like work experience, or vocational programs through their schools.

“With the COVID-19 crisis [online teaching] is something that educators across the education system have had to adapt to.”