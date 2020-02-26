Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Resident Jess Walsh holding a glass of the discoloured water Clermont residents have had to endure for weeks. Photo: Zizi Averill
Resident Jess Walsh holding a glass of the discoloured water Clermont residents have had to endure for weeks. Photo: Zizi Averill
Council News

Short-term fixes to clear Clermont’s water woes

Zizi Averill
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLERMONT residents can turn on their taps again, as Isaac Regional Council announces it is moving to the next step in addressing the town’s water woes.

Orange-brown liquid flowing into their homes has frustrated residents since February.

The chemical discolouration, caused by elevated levels of manganese and iron in Theresa Creek Dam, had stained clothes, sinks and skin.

After a series of strategies, including sending in a team of divers to clear “sludge” from the drinking water network, Isaac council chief executive officer Gary Stevenson said the waters had cleared considerably.

Clermont residents continue to experience discoloured water as a result of elevated levels of manganese and iron in Theresa Creek Dam. The orange-brown water has stained clothes and sinks.
Clermont residents continue to experience discoloured water as a result of elevated levels of manganese and iron in Theresa Creek Dam. The orange-brown water has stained clothes and sinks.

With the murky water flushed from the network, Mr Stevenson said the council would no longer be providing free bottled water.

Mr Stevenson said senior council staff met in Clermont to develop short-term measures, including installing alarms, sampling points and dosing points to identify dirty water hot spots.

Clermont residents have shared photos of the murky orange-brown water that has been flowing from their taps.
Clermont residents have shared photos of the murky orange-brown water that has been flowing from their taps.

“The provision of water to Clermont is important,” he said.

“Council are updating our future response plan for when we experience excessive turbidity and increased iron and manganese from the Theresa Creek Dam water source.”

A longer-term plan to improve water quality would also be released to the public, he said.

Due to the water leaving yellow-brown stains on clothing, the council would continue to provide citric acid laundry additives at the Clermont council office, at the corner of Karmoo and Daintree streets.

Mr Stevenson said resident who continued to experience discoloured water or other water concerns should phone 1300 472 227.

clermont clermont council office clermont water restrictions gary stevenson isaac regional council theresa creek dam water quality
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Workshops to reduce suicide rates in regional towns

        premium_icon Workshops to reduce suicide rates in regional towns

        News Students and adults will be learn to identify and deal with mental health issues in friends, family or community members.

        Mum shaves to help children suffering from cancer

        premium_icon Mum shaves to help children suffering from cancer

        News The Emerald mum was inspired by children at her son’s school.

        Devastating cancer diagnosis for young first time dad

        premium_icon Devastating cancer diagnosis for young first time dad

        Health High school footy mates rally around family after shocking news.

        Emerald doctor urges calm and says ‘extensive testing’ done

        premium_icon Emerald doctor urges calm and says ‘extensive testing’ done

        News Frustrated doctor says clinic ‘smashed’ with virus test requests