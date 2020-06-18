Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former federal Labor leader Bill Shorten and other well-known party figures are the targets of a barrage of leaked texts from a Victorian MP.
Former federal Labor leader Bill Shorten and other well-known party figures are the targets of a barrage of leaked texts from a Victorian MP.
Politics

Shorten ‘disloyal, ungrateful’, says ALP MP in leaked texts

18th Jun 2020 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Text messages have revealed a federal Labor MP linked to the branch-stacking scandal had discussed the political "decapitation­" of a colleague and also savaged former federal leader Bill Shorten as a disloyal and ungrateful private­ schoolboy.

Anthony Byrne also dismissed colleagues as lacking the "judgment, understanding and intelligence'' of ousted Victorian­ minister Adem Somyurek­, among dozens of texts he sent over two years to longtime friend Mr Somyurek.

Mr Byrne, who is also co-operating­ with police over secret­ recordings in his office relating to the Victorian branch-stacking scandal, had also wished for the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' "political­ death".

Mr Byrne referred to a former NSW Labor powerbroker as "such a crooked, corrupt f...", and also crudely described as female Labor figure­ as a "ratf...er''.

Mr Byrne found himself at the centre of a political storm after his electorate office was used to covertly record Mr Somyurek, before his dismissal from the Victoria cabinet.

Mr Byrne yesterday accused Mr Somyurek of cherry picking the text messages.
"Somyurek has selectively released a hand-picked selection of my text messages to him sent over two years just hours after I made a public statement that I had contacted authorities and would assist with their corruption investigations into him,'' he said.

"That speaks for itself".

Originally published as Shorten 'disloyal, ungrateful', says Labor MP in leaked texts

adem somyurek­ alp anthony byrne bill shorten labor politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online child predator jailed for preying on teens

        premium_icon Online child predator jailed for preying on teens

        Crime He has been jailed for predatory behaviour involving three girls under 16.

        Fitness fans back in action at Emerald PCYC

        premium_icon Fitness fans back in action at Emerald PCYC

        News The Emerald PCYC this week raised the shutters on its gym, allowing customers to...

        Clermont playground to be closed temporarily

        premium_icon Clermont playground to be closed temporarily

        News Council has advised park goers to abide by directional signage during the works

        Men’s group throws a lifeline to blokes needing support

        premium_icon Men’s group throws a lifeline to blokes needing support

        News ‘One bloke was right down in the dirt before he came to the shed and we more or...