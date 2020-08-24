Teens shot dead with their whole lives ahead of them

Two university students who had been dating for several years were visiting a family member on a rural property when they were shot dead in South Australia's South-East.

The father of 19-year-old Lukasz Klosowski - one of the victims - has been charged over the murders.

The 46-year-old will face Mount Gambier Magistrates Court today.

News Corp understands Lukasz only met his father in recent years.

Chelsea Ireland, 19, was also killed when she and Lukasz visited his father's rental property at Mount McIntyre, near Millicent, for a family event on Saturday.

Police were called to the home after reports of an incident about 11.30pm.

It is unclear who alerted authorities to the deaths.

Chelsea Ireland.



Police arrived at the home and arrested the man before discovering the bodies inside.

Chelsea, a graduate of St Mary's College in Adelaide, and Lukasz, a former Christian Brothers College student, met during a joint-school pilgrimage to Vietnam a few years ago.

Ms Ireland had just started studying a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering at Adelaide University this year.

Mr Klosowski was studying journalism at UniSA's Magill campus.

Distraught family and friends of the couple are struggling to come to terms with the brutal nature of the incident.

Chelsea Ireland.

One friend described Chelsea as a "beautiful person".

Lukasz - known as Whiplash to close friends - was always happy-go-lucky and had an interest in cars, one person said.

Kalangadoo Hotel was closed on Sunday after news of the tragedy rocked the community.

A woman said locals gathered to console each other over the "awful" loss.

"Kalangadoo is in shock," she said.

On Sunday, Inspector Campbell Hill from Limestone Coast said: "At this point my understanding is that the accused is the father of one of the victims, being the 19-year-old male."

Inspector Campbell Hill at the entrance of the property at Mount McIntyre Road, Mount McIntyre where police say a double murder occurred. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

"We are treating this as an incident where unfortunately the father is alleged to have killed his son, and understand the female involved is the partner of the son," he said.

Police say a family event was occurring at the residence and the couple were attending for the weekend.

"What I can say … police are treating this as a shooting incident," Inspector Hill said, adding it was a tragedy for all involved.

The accused was refused bail and is charged with two counts of murder.

"(We) recognise again that this is a tragic event and the impacts of this will not only be felt for the particular families involved … but also the south eastern community," Inspector Hill said.

Major Crime detectives and Forensic Response officers flew to the scene from Adelaide and are gathering information for their investigation as a search of the premises continues.

Inspector Hill could not say if a firearm had been seized yet.

Police and detectives attend a property at Mount McIntyre Road, Mount McIntyre, where police say a double murder occurred. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

He asked for public assistance to help with the investigation.

"People that know either the deceased or the accused in this particular matter, we would urge them to call police or Crime stoppers," he said.

Inspector Hill said any information that would assist them in piecing together the relationships of the people involved would greatly help their investigation.

The deaths have shaken the local community.

Neighbour Ralph Alberti said he had never met the family who are understood to have moved to the area several years earlier.

"It's a little bit strange," Mr Alberti said. "Nothing like that happens around here."

Other neighbours said they heard no signs of commotion on the night of the tragedy.

The owner of the rental property where the killings occurred declined to comment.

Lukasz Klosowski.

Lukasz Klosowski.