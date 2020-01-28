Menu
A shot was fired towards two people at a Bli Bli home last night before the alleged offenders led cops on a long police chase.
Crime

SHOT FIRED: Armed hold-up leads to dramatic cop chase

Shayla Bulloch
28th Jan 2020 8:57 AM
A PAIR of friends feared for their lives in a dramatic armed hold-up that resulted in their car being stolen and a gun fired at them as the alleged teenage offender fled.

Sunshine Coast police were called to Bli Bli Rd about 11pm to reports a black Holden Commodore had been stolen from a man's home when he was working on his car.

At least three males, some juveniles, allegedly pulled up beside the home armed with a shotgun and demanded they get inside the home.

One of the juveniles allegedly got inside the victim's car and drove away as the armed man kept making threats.

The armed man allegedly fired a gun shot towards to victim before getting back inside an Audi, also suspected to be stolen, and fleeing the scene.

Police responded from across the Coast and followed the cars in a dramatic chase from Forest Glen to Caloundra West.

Tyre spikes were finally laid out along Minker St and a 16-year-old boy was arrested.

Police found drug paraphernalia, suspected stolen property, ammunition and syringes in the stolen Holden.

The other two suspects are still on the run in the other suspected stolen Audi. No firearm has been found.

The juvenile remains in custody and has been charged with 16 offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle and driving under the influence of liquor.

