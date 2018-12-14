Dad confronts axe-wielding teen robber

The teen broke into the home armed with an axe.

POLICE have fired a shot while arresting an axe-wielding teenager who broke into a Melbourne home and attacked a father.

The offender stole keys and wallets from the Point Cook home overnight, as two children aged two and four slept inside.

He gained entry to a car parked in the garage and was confronted by a 40-year-old father, who received a minor cut during the struggle.

"He's trying to pull the offender out of the car, the offender is armed with an axe, and he's actually been struck by the axe and has a large laceration to his arm," police Commander Tim Hansen told 3AW on Friday.

Father of two, Robert Gelevski, 40, woke to noises and decided to investigate.

"I woke up in bed and saw him in my spare room upstairs, axe in his hand," Mr Gelevski told Nine.

He was able to calm the teen down and get him to leave the home, but he returned 10 minutes later.

"He decided to come back, the idiot," Mr Gelevski said.

The dad received a cut to the arm. Picture: Ian Currie

Two police constables arrived just after 3.40am and confronted the teenager in the driveway.

They instructed him to drop the weapon and get on the ground before police fired a shot.

"He kept moving towards them and we've discharged a warning shot," Commander Hansen said.

The youth, who was significantly drug or alcohol affected, fled on foot and officers gave chase.

The 14-year-old male from Kew was soon after found in the front yard of a nearby address and arrested.

He is yet to be interviewed due to intoxication.

Commander Hansen said it was a "horrific" experience for the family involved. "I put myself in their shoes and it's not a situation I'd want to wake up to," he said.

"All kudos to the dad, in some respects going into protection mode. "We'd rather that confrontation probably didn't happen, but we fully understand it." Police professional command is investigating, as per protocol when an officer discharges their firearm.

Commander Hansen said it is police preference to avoid firing warning shots but police were faced with a complex situation.

The father was treated at the scene for his cut. There were no other injuries.