Show day for Clermont

RACE DAY: The Clermont races will be held at Pepperina Park this weekend.

THIS Saturday at Pepperina Park, Clermont, the Clermont Race Club president Bill Bell and his hard-working team host their big Lund Grain and Stockfeed November Spring Carnival meeting.

The club has plenty of action and entertainment planned, with the richest prizes for fashions on the field in the club's history, with a guest judge from Rockhampton, the well-credentialed fashionista Sam Ashurst.

There will be plenty to do for the young ones on Saturday, with a kids' corner operating throughout the day.

The reserved tables in the marquee have sold out, indicating a massive crowd will be on hand for the last race meeting in Clermont for 2017.

A big showing is expected in the hotly contested fashions on the field stakes.

The club will also have two bar areas to cope with the large crowd that is expected.

Club secretary Wayne Sharik is also encouraging patrons to have a drink at the Grand Hotel and the Commercial Hotel before the races, which will get them a ride on their respective courtesy buses to the the racecourse and back to the two venues to party hard into the night after the races.

By all reports, curator Bill Bell has the track in perfect condition for a day of great country racing.

Clermont Race Club's number one supporter, John Manzelman, who has provided more than 40per cent of the runners from his stable for the day, looks set to dominate the meeting with a classy team assembled with multiple runners in each race.

The in-form stable, fresh off five winners last weekend at Moranbah and Cooktown, including the feature Cooktown Cup with French Song, looks to have a strong team assembled again for the meeting.

Emerald's leading lady, Glenda Bell, will also line up with runners, along with premier country Queensland trainer Bevan Johnson.

In the feature event on the program, the $9000 Lund Grain and Stockfeed 1400m open handicap, Bell has Halfblood Prince and under the race conditions could feature strongly in the finish.

Manzelmann lines up with last-start Cooktown winner Ginger Snap, who looks the pick of his team of runners in the feature event on the program.

In the 1400m benchmark 60 handicap, in-form apprentice Emma Bell combines with her mother Jenny with track specialist Enemy of Man, who races extremely well at Pepperina Park. Manzelmann saddles Collywobble having his third run for the stable.