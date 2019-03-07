Show how it's done

SHE'S a former national Miss Showgirl winner herself, and now Kylee Matthews is keen to spread the word about the reality of the modern-day Miss Showgirl and why young women should consider entering.

Mrs Matthews, the steward for this year's Emerald Show Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador awards, said nominations were open for categories.

These categories include Junior Miss Showgirl (girls in grades 10-12); Miss Showgirl (ages 18-26); and Rural Ambassador, and are open to males and females aged between 20 and 30.

She said the aim was to encourage young women to be involved in their local communities and represent their local show - a tradition that has been followed for more than 30 years.

The winners of the Emerald Showgirl and Rural Ambassador competitions would go on to the Central Highlands final which would include winners from Alpha, Clermont, Comet, Capella and Springsure, with this year's final to be held in Clermont.

"The winners are ambassadors for our region as well as our local town, and they are able to meet leaders in agriculture and industry representatives - these aren't opportunities that everybody gets.

"These opportunities can really help set people up for future pathways.”

Mrs Matthews said the show movement wanted to involve young people in their local show and their community.

"Last year it was fantastic to see all of our entrants participate in our local show.

"Miss Showgirl, Loretta Hicks was a natural in the cattle section, Rural Ambassador Jacob Thorley was busy helping out in the Show ring and the Junior Showgirl entrants had big smiles and sore feet from getting around to see everything and everyone.”

"The show movement has realised it needs young people involved for shows to be relevant and continue.”

This year, she said, workshops would be held leading up to judging to give all entrants training in self-development skills such as public speaking, presentation skills and interview techniques.

"We would like to think we're providing life skills for the young people who would like to get involved.

"You get out of a community what you put into it and the show is an event that can bring everyone together.”

Mrs Matthews was Jandowae's Miss Showgirl in 1992, going on to win at the Darling Downs level, State level and then become National Miss Showgirl.

"You meet lots of amazing people and it opens doors for you - I know how it can help.”

She said she was passionate about local shows as part of regional communities.

"When the chips are down, if there's been flooding or a drought, shows give people an opportunity to get together in the social sense which is what some people need.

"This is our 90th show in Emerald this year so we're always looking to be relevant and modern, but we also have that nod to the past and tradition.”

Mrs Matthews said a wander through the stalls at a show can give a person - local or tourist - an idea of what the town offers.

"You might see the quilters and you might not have realised there's a quilting club, there's also the car club and the woodworkers where the kids can make toys.

"It's not all showbags and sideshow alley, but there is that as well.”

Showgirl and Rural Ambassador nominations are $20, and Emerald winners will be announced at a cocktail event, Evening Under the Stars, on Saturday, May 11, at the Capricornia Restaurant from 6pm.

Contact the Emerald Show Office for nomination forms or contact Emerald Show on Facebook.