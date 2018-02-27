Menu
Show of community support

BLESSED: A team from Bunnings travelled to Moranbah last week to support the community.
by Kristen Booth

IN A SHOW of community support following the disastrous storm, a team from Bunnings Mackay travelled to Moranbah last week to lend a hand.

On Thursday, February 22, numerous Moranbah residents still didn't have power to their homes. So to offer a hand, the Bunnings community support team put on a free sausage sizzle for the community.

Held at the Oasis Life Lounge on Belyando Avenue, the team provided a full spread of food, drinks and even toys for the children.

Oasis Life Church Pastor Jacki Larsen said it was great to see all the generosity provided.

"They bought everything, they were amazing. They brought tarps and ropes, little gas cookers and tins of gas, mozzie repellent and little Bunnings trucks for the kids,” Mrs Larsen said.

With the local Coles losing power during the storm, the sausage sizzle provided a fresh alternative to pantry food for the residents.

"Everyone was just happy to get out of the house,” she said.

"Some of them hadn't had hot food, and a lot of people can't afford to just go to Maccas, so a lot of them were really happy just for hot food.

"Then they donated their barbecue to us, and it was a new beaut, amazing barbecue. It was just awesome, bring on the generosity.”

Emergency and Long Term Accommodation Moranbah also received emergency funding from the government, allowing residents to replace the food lost in the power outage.

