Show promises a great family day

ON DISPLAY: There will be utes galore at the Springsure Observation Rally and Ute Show this weekend. Kerry O'Neill

REVHEADS unite: Springsure Show Society and Springsure Cattle Camp have paired up to bring a combined Ute Show and Observation Rally to the Central Highlands.

While residents will be familiar with the annual Springsure Observation Rally, this will be the first time a ute show is held in the town.

Springsure Show Society secretary Leanne Jones said the event was both a fundraising venture and a family day out for the community.

"Nominations are at 9am on Saturday (for the ute show) and judging will start at 9.30am,” she said.

Ms Jones said there were several sections in which people could enter their utes at the show, which would be run under Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies' (QCAS) regulations.

"The sections are feral, BnS, chicks, 4x4, heritage or classic and then the street section,” she said.

"For anyone who's entering in those sections, if they win, they are eligible to go on to the ute show that's being held at the Emerald BnS (Ball) in April and compete there.”

Ms Jones said there would also be a section for local cars only.

"So the local cars only section is for people who actually live in the towns of Springsure and Rolleston. The sections there are local, town and country, and beginners,” she said.

"It's the first time we've had one in Springsure so I'm hoping we can get some support,” Ms Jones said.

Lunch and dinner will be available, as well as live music and a jumping castle for the kids. Visit the Springsure Show Society's Facebook page for details.