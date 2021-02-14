Show societies to host etiquette class for CQ teens, adults

Etiquette classes for boys, Zarife Hardy runs etiquette workshop for boys. Emerald will host etiquette classes for teens and adults this February.

An etiquette course is being held in Emerald for teenagers and adults.

The Central Highland Agricultural Show societies applied for a grant with Central Highlands Regional Council for the high-quality course run by the Australian School of Etiquette.

The course is tailored towards young people in the region who are interested in being show representatives.

Participants do not have to become a Showgirl or Rural Ambassador however the course would equip them with the skills and confidence to do so.

Zarife Hardy and student Wynona Davies during deportment classes. Photo Jeremy Piper

“As a show society we have looked at what we can do to support our community and get them involved,” Emerald Show Society Showgirl and Rural Ambassador steward Kylee Matthews said.

“We are giving them life skills and we felt that getting such a high-quality program to the Central Highlands was something we really wanted to do.

“I looked at what programs were around and the Australian School of Etiquette seemed to have everything we were looking for.

“We value young people and we really want to offer something to get them involved in our show community.

“From year to year it can hard to get people involved in our community but once you are involved it is amazing.”

Zarife Harby runs a Deportment school focusing on etiquette and grooming for children and teenagers. Pictured with two of her students, twin sisters, Alexa and Bianca Burmeister 12. Picture: Bradley Hunter

The course will be held on Saturday February 20. Junior from grades 9 – 12 will be from 9am to 1pm and adults from 2-6pm.

Ms Mathews said the classes would cover all aspects of etiquette.

“It will cover what clothing for certain events, table manners and the correct cutlery and so forth, how to use it and when,” she said.

The adult class will teach skills that will help participants get ahead in professional life.

“(We will be) looking at appropriate dress for certain occasions, public speaking and etiquette at meals,” Ms Mathews said.

To sign up for the etiquette classes visit here.

Nominations for Showgirl and Rural Ambassador are now open for the show in June.

Visit the Emerald Show Society facebook page for more information.