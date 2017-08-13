30°
News

Show your team support at Relay

Rebekah_Yelland
| 11th Aug 2017 11:42 AM
PURPLE POWER: Kara Paradies, Vanessa Dawson, Fran Rofe, Nicole Rickards, Val Sypher and Lisa Conway are painting the town purple for Relay for Life.
PURPLE POWER: Kara Paradies, Vanessa Dawson, Fran Rofe, Nicole Rickards, Val Sypher and Lisa Conway are painting the town purple for Relay for Life. Rebekah Yelland

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

'WE are there because we believe in the cause.'

Each year the Central Highlands Relay for Life is held, you can be sure Val Sypher will be there, doing her bit.

Val has been part of Relay for Life since the second year it started in the region and is encouraging the community to get teams together and sign up.

"It's there for us to show our support for those receiving treatment, to remember those who lost their battle with cancer and to share hope for finding a cure,” she said.

"We are there because the community has been touched by cancer either through family or friends.”

This year's Central Highlands Relay For Life is on August 19-20 at Emerald Showgrounds and registrations for teams is still open.

"It was in its second year that I became involved in Relay for Life,” Val said.

"I worked at the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre and Lorna Hicks was on the committee and the Neighbourhood Centre decided to have a team.

"But instead of one team, we ended up having two teams because you could only have 10-15 team members.

"From there I was on the committee and then when the person doing the survivors gave up being on the committee, I took over,” Val said.

Local cancer survivors and carers are invited to take part in the survivors and carers' lap which will officially open the event on Saturday, August 19, at 3pm.

Following the opening, carers and survivors are invited to join together for a special free afternoon tea, to share stories and show support to those affected by cancer.

To register for the survivors and carers' lap, phone 1300656585 or at the registration desk on the day.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Did region dig the gig?

Did region dig the gig?

Mixed response to new festival

Rae of Aussie talent

YOUNG TALENT: Rae Weiki.

Blackwater golfer scores PB at American tournament

Finding a point of reference

The Welcome to Emerald sign.

The Tropic of Capricorn

A life of love and laughter

LOVING FAMILY: Darryl Mattingley at the 2017 Easter Parade, with his wife, children, their partners and grandchildren.

Vale beloved Emerald local Darryl Mattingley

Local Partners

Anglo boss speaks out amidst threats to shut down mines

The mining giant is accused of endangering workers' health under strict new laws to deal with deadly black lung re-emergence.

Hounds dash to finish

RACE DAY: Sarah and Liam Griffiths entered their dogs Frankie and Ludo in the dachshund race.

Dachshund race raises funds for rescue chopper

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

All work Completed, Just move in!

3 Braddy Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This beautifully presented family home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly.

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Affordable with Potential

98 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $199,000

Renovators delight! Great location! Let this property capture your imagination. Full of fantastic original features and charming attributes this house is great...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $305,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

Superior Luxury Living - Stunning Executive Home With Amazing Views -$579,000!

38 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

What a sensational executive home in a fantastic elevated location, on 851m2, in the highly sought after Cascade Gardens Estate. You'll love the stunning skillion...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!