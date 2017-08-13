Show your team support at Relay

PURPLE POWER: Kara Paradies, Vanessa Dawson, Fran Rofe, Nicole Rickards, Val Sypher and Lisa Conway are painting the town purple for Relay for Life.

'WE are there because we believe in the cause.'

Each year the Central Highlands Relay for Life is held, you can be sure Val Sypher will be there, doing her bit.

Val has been part of Relay for Life since the second year it started in the region and is encouraging the community to get teams together and sign up.

"It's there for us to show our support for those receiving treatment, to remember those who lost their battle with cancer and to share hope for finding a cure,” she said.

"We are there because the community has been touched by cancer either through family or friends.”

This year's Central Highlands Relay For Life is on August 19-20 at Emerald Showgrounds and registrations for teams is still open.

"It was in its second year that I became involved in Relay for Life,” Val said.

"I worked at the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre and Lorna Hicks was on the committee and the Neighbourhood Centre decided to have a team.

"But instead of one team, we ended up having two teams because you could only have 10-15 team members.

"From there I was on the committee and then when the person doing the survivors gave up being on the committee, I took over,” Val said.

Local cancer survivors and carers are invited to take part in the survivors and carers' lap which will officially open the event on Saturday, August 19, at 3pm.

Following the opening, carers and survivors are invited to join together for a special free afternoon tea, to share stories and show support to those affected by cancer.

To register for the survivors and carers' lap, phone 1300656585 or at the registration desk on the day.