Showcase of musical talent

HAVING A BLAST: The Best of Brass Quintet aim to have fun with their performances. Robert Catto, Photographer

THIS year's Festival of Bands in Emerald shapes up as a strong showing of both local and professional musical talent.

In its sixth edition, event organiser James Raschle said the festival had received a large number of registrations from all ages.

"We've got a large number, over 250 registrations from vocalists through to instrumentalists,” Mr Raschle said.

"There are from primary school members to older adults, over 80 years old.”

Mr Raschle and the festival this year had managed to lure back Best of Brass, one of Australia's busiest and most versatile brass quintets.

Mr Raschle said Best of Brass was a great enticement for local musicians and music fans to be a part of the Festival of Bands.

"The musicians in Best Of Brass are absolutely amazing musicians,” Mr Raschle said.

"They are all highly accomplished professionals that are based out of Brisbane, regularly toured internationally and had works specifically written for them.”

With a mass participation of aspiring musicians from the region taking part, rehearsals are held with Best of Brass at local schools, to develop the skills of local musicians.

Mr Raschle said this was a great opportunity for the region's musicians.

"We aim to develop local musicians' skills, throughout the Thursday, Friday and Saturday with all the rehearsals being run by Best Of Brass,” Mr Raschle said.

"That's providing professional guidance to the members of our community's bands and singers.

"The festival gives people in our community an opportunity to work with highly accomplished players of their instrument.”

The gala concert on Saturday night will be broken up into two sections, to showcase the talents of local musicians and then the Best of Brass quintet.

"Half of the concert will showcase the local talent, which is what they've worked on with Best of Brass over the three days,” Mr Raschle said.

"The second half will feature the Best Of Brass quintet.

"It's great to expose people to some different type of music, with Best Of Brass performing,” Mr Raschle said.

The gala concert starts at 7pm, on Saturday, May 11 from the Emerald Town Hall.