Showdown that sparked royal feud

Prince Harry reportedly lectured his brother and sister-in-law over their treatment of his bride-to-be last year. Picture: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

THE Fab Four split began when Prince Harry accused his brother and sister-in-law of not supporting Meghan Markle ahead of their wedding, royal sources have claimed.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex started a "showdown" with Prince William and Kate Middleton and "read them the riot act" one evening after their kids had gone to bed.

The Cambridges and Sussexes have completely divided their households and responsibilities. Picture: Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to have been caught off guard by Harry's speech, while his then bride-to-be maintained a "stony" silence throughout.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May last year, and William and Kate are said to have taken Harry's message on board.

They were still living as neighbours at Kensington Palace at the time, and Kate and William took a bunch of flowers to their home the next day, according to The Mail's source.

Kate also offered to accompany Meghan to Wimbledon as a peace offering, with the pair cheering on Meghan's friend Serena Williams last summer.

Kate took Meghan to Wimbledon last year. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The sisters-in-law repeated the tradition this year, joined by Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, and were snapped laughing together.

They're also said to have exchanged friendly texts discussing their experience with motherhood since Meghan had Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6.

Despite this, sources claim the two families are drifting apart - leading to a complete split in their royal households earlier this year.

Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor Castle, ahead of Archie's arrival - and set up their own royal household at Buckingham Palace.

They previously had a joint household with Kate and Wills under the Kensington Palace name.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also set up their own charitable foundation, splitting from The Royal Foundation, which Harry and William launched 10 years ago.

