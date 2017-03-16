Showers and stormy weekend in the works

Renee Turvey took this photo with the caption- when we finally get some rain in Emerald.

EMERALD will receive some widespread rainfall at the weekend and into next week.

Weatherzone meteorologist Jacob Cronje said afternoon thunderstorms were likely for Emerald and surrounding areas on Saturday and Sunday.

"Thunderstorms are quite likely; going to see afternoon storms each day, but not delivering massive amounts of rainfall - only 10-15mm on average,” Mr Cronje said.

"Temperatures are going to be around 35 degrees and Emerald will experience warmer than average evenings.

"Going into Sunday, persistent showers or thunderstorms and cloud cover will help cool things down a bit.”

Mr Cronje said temperatures would be around 30-33 degrees, dropping below 30 into the middle of next week.

"Evenings will remain humid and warm,” he said.

Mr Cronje said a very active low pressure trough over inland Queensland was helping thunderstorm development in the area.

"It's widespread and should be very similar for the entire region,” Mr Cronje said.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 35 degrees today, 34 tomorrow and 33 on Saturday.

Temperatures will come back down to 31 on Monday, 30 Tuesday, and 29 on Wednesday.

The total rainfall so far in 2017 for Emerald is 178.2mm, spread out over 15 days.

This time last year Emerald had received 318.8mm over 22 days.

For March the wettest day of the month so far was March 4 with 44mm of rain.

The total rainfall so far this month is 75.8mm in five days.

The wettest March on record was 1994.

KATHERINE MORRIS