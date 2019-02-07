Menu
RAINY DAYS: There's hope on the horizon for Emerald after some light showers throughout the week.
News

Showers are coming

by Taylor Battersby
7th Feb 2019 2:37 PM

THE weather forecast looks hopeful for the Central Highlands following light rainfall throughout the region earlier in the week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said 3mm of rain was recorded at Emerald Airport from 9am Wednesday to 9am Thursday.

"There was similar rainfall in Springsure and the surrounding areas,” he said. "Clermont and Moranbah got between 5 and 10mm.”

At the time of going to print, Mr Stoney said the weather outlook for Emerald for the next few days was increased rainfall activity in the afternoons.

"Probably from mid-afternoon or so, you should see things picking up,” he said. "It will be fairly overcast and cloudy still.

"There's a little bit of little rain to continue in the afternoon.”

Mr Stoney said between 3 and 6mm was predicted for the Emerald area.

"Those numbers are attached to probability,” he said. "There's a 50 per cent or more chance of getting more than 3mm and a 25 per cent chance of getting more than 6 or 7 mm.

"But it's more likely at the lower end of that scale.”

The BoM meteorologist said the Alpha and Jericho areas had also seen some light rainfall activity.

"I'm seeing about 1 to 3mm around that Alpha, Jericho area...” Mr Stoney said.

"It will be a similar story to Emerald really, so things picking up a little bit in the afternoon and more of that light rain.

"(It will be) probably lighter out there, more like that 1 to 2mm range.”

Have you recorded any significant rainfall in the Central Highlands? Let us know! Drop in to Suite 5, 104 Egerton St, Emerald or email news@cqnews.com.au

Central Queensland News

