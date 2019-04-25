Showers are not hanging around

THE Central Highlands received some needed rain this week with more on the way.

Anzac eve produced notable showers across the region according to Annabelle Ford, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist.

"We've had a fair bit of rain through the Central Highlands from Clermont down towards Roma,” Ms Ford said.

"Around 50-70mm (fell) through that area between Clermont and Roma and in Emerald around 20-30mm.

"This is from a surface trough through Central Queensland at the moment, with moist air being brought in from the ocean.

"And also there's a upper trough in the area causing patchy rain and enhancing shower activity.”

Showers are expected to linger today but won't stay around through the weekend.

"For Saturday and Sunday, it should be clearing up to a sunny weekend with warmer temperatures once that cloud clears up,” Ms Ford said.