Showers expected to replace ‘severe’ CQ heatwave

The chance of storms in Central Queensland is expected to increase next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heatwaves throughout Central Queensland this weekend before increased chances of rain next week.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the heatwave would be of a low intensity for much of the region, but there would be “pockets of severe heatwave conditions” in Capricornia.

“Quite a bit of warm air is getting pushed towards the east coast of Queensland with temperatures set to get above average and even hot around places like Rockhampton and Biloela,” she said.

“Generally temperatures are going to be less than five degrees above average and more of a daytime warmth than a night-time warmth, however, certainly the prolonged warm conditions are going to impact residents in the region.

“This warmer air is going to get knocked off the coast by the trough that moves through and be replaced by the chance of showers and storms for the end of the weekend and the return of some showery conditions for the start of next week.”

Rockhampton is expected to reach 37 degrees on Sunday, but decrease to the low 30s throughout next week as showers become more likely.

There is a similar forecast for Gladstone, which is expected to hover in the mid 30s until Tuesday.

The same can be said for Emerald, which is predicted to stick in the mid 30s for the rest of the week, with medium chances of rain from Sunday to Wednesday.