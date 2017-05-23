Showgirl comp a great way to meet community

PASSIONATE local Bec Ross has been named the 2017 Springsure Miss Showgirl.

The 22-year-old has lived in Springsure for four years,.

Miss Ross said she entered the Miss Showgirl competition as a way to "get to know locals”.

"My partner has lived just outside Springsure his entire life.

"And I thought this was a great opportunity for me to get to know the locals and become part of the community.

"It has been a great experience, everyone has been so warm and welcoming.”

Now working on Goodlisse Station, Miss Ross originally comes from Gayndah.

She has also lived in Emerald.

This isn't the first Miss Showgirl Competition for the young woman.

In 2011 she was awarded the Emerald Junior Showgirl.

Miss Ross has vast connections to shows.

She is a horse rider and showed stud cattle when she was younger.

"My favourite part of the show would have to be between the stud cattle and horses,” she said.

As Miss Showgirl, Miss Ross will be attending both days of the Springsure Show to present awards and prizes.

"We will also be judging some prizes on the day,” she said.

Miss Ross said she had always enjoyed attending the show and said it offered something for everyone.

"The show has been such a success for so many years,” she said.

"I have gone every year since I've been here and I hope it continues to be a success.”

Joining Ms Ross in representing Springsure at the show is Eden Willans, who was named the Springsure Miss Showgirl runner-up. Heidi Harrold is the 2017 Springsure Rural Ambassador.