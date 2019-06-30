Shows galore for Comet SS

SAYING FAREWELL: Comet State School will farewell principal Kellie Dobson-Dingwall at the end of the term.

Gindie Sports Day

COMET State School travelled to Gindie for the annual sports day on Friday, May 17.

It is a day when all children from prep to year six participate in all events.

Sporting events consisted of running, field sports and ball games.

Parents and children had an amazing day full of sportsmanship throughout all schools.

Comet Show

A COLOURING competition and writing piece was displayed from students of Comet State School and other schools at the show.

Many of the students received prizes for their excellent work and can't wait for next year's show.

Comet P&C sold show bags as a fundraiser and were very pleased with the result, so thank you to all who purchased them.

Emerald Show

THE Emerald Show had a theme of a 90-year celebration this year.

The children wrote about their favourite thing to do at the show.

Many of the students wrote that the rides and food were their favourite things.

But Pluto Pups were the clear favourite.

Accompanying their writing was a drawing of the show.

We were lucky enough to find a few photographs of past Emerald shows to put with our display.

Reef Guardian

AS WE ARE a Reef Guardian school the children were lucky enough to watch a live webinar where divers were in an aquarium explaining all about animals and plants that live in the Great Barrier Reef.

Questions were then asked by the children about how they could look after the Great Barrier Reef for its survival for generations to come.

The webinar was also watched by other Reef Guardian schools. Thank you to the Townsville Aquarium Centre.

Living with Challenges

LAST Friday we had an information night on how people live with challenges in everyday life.

The event was a great success with some parents speaking about how their life each day is full of challenges including autism and food allergies.

Thank you to those parents who spoke.

We also had a guidance officer and a naturopath-fitness expert address us.

Thank you to the P&C for the beautiful dinner provided afterwards.

It's goodbye

AT THE end of this term we will say a sad farewell to our principal Kellie Dobson-Dingwall.

Comet State School wishes her all the very best in her future endeavour at the Emerald Centre for Learning and Wellbeing.