Shut your f---ing mouth: man attacks house guest with machete

WIELDING a machete and grabbing scissors a man in a fit of temper attacked a house guest who'd just cooked up a batch of noodles for dinner.

WIELDING a machete and grabbing scissors a man in a fit of temper attacked a house guest who'd just cooked up a batch of noodles for dinner.

A MAN wielding a machete and scissors attacked a house guest who'd just cooked up a batch of noodles for dinner.

An Ipswich court heard there was a lack of motive for the attack although money was alleged to have gone missing.

Cameron James Owens, 32, a mechanic who lives in Ipswich and works in Mackay, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to unlawfully assaulting the man aged 64, causing him bodily harm when armed with an offensive weapon at Goodna on April 1.

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions legal officer Andreas Galloway outlined previous but now dated convictions for violence Owens received, with several jail terms or probation imposed.

They included an assault when armed/in company against another car driver, assault causing bodily harm after he lunged at a man on a bicycle with a knife, and another incident where it was alleged a gun had been produced.

Owens was also convicted when he punched a woman and threw her into a window.

For this new charge, Owens spent 86 days in custody before being granted bail.

Mr Galloway said the 64-year-old victim was also staying at the Goodna house.

He cooked noodles and sat down to eat when Owens entered the living room and swung the machete.

The first swing missed but Owens again swung the machete and its blade struck the victim on the right upper arm.

"You robbed my father-in-law," Owens yelled.

"You shut your f---ing mouth."

He then hit out again with the machete.

The man was hit on the right upper thigh and lower leg.

There was a scuffle and the man was told to go to the bathroom.

Owens again swung the machete with the tip of the blade cutting the man on his stomach.

Clutching a pair of scissors in one hand and the machete in the other, Owens said: "I'm gonna stab you in the knee caps, pack your shit and get the f--- out."

The man left.

At 5.55am, police arrived at the house of Owen's father-in-law where both men had been guests.

Officers found Owens asleep on a couch and the machete beside him on the floor.

Defence lawyer Jarrod Bell said while the machete "looks quite scary" it was not sharp and no cuts required stitches.

He outlined Owens' early life and mental health diagnosis to be considered.

Magistrate Melanie Ho expressed concern there might be deficient information before the court about underlying mental health issues.

She quoted a statement by Owens saying: "I can't remember the night in much detail unfortunately I was off my medication."

She said a doctor's report was unsatisfactory and it was not clear when Owens last saw him.

Mr Bell said he would not submit a mental health defence. At the time, Owens was staying with his father-in-law after missing a flight to Mackay.

Mr Galloway said Owens had been before the court many times and clear deterrence was needed.

He said it was only good luck that the injuries were not more serious. The Crown sought a jail term of between 18 months and two years.

Ms Ho noted Owens' mental health issues and took into account he spent nearly three months in custody.

Owens was sentenced to 15 months' jail with immediate parole release.