Coal is a DSH Black male born in November 2018 and he is keen to find his new home.
Pets & Animals

Shy little fella looking for his fur-ever home

Contributed
24th Nov 2020 2:42 PM
EVERY week we feature a furry little friend, from CQ Pet Rescue, who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Coal.

He is a DSH Black male born in November 2018 and he is keen to find his new home.

A quiet fella, Coal is not bothered by other cats in the home, but he does like to find hidey holes to chill out in.

Coal is a little tentative with new people, but with lots of love, patience and gentle coaxing, he comes out of his shell and enjoys some one-on-one time with his humans.

If you think you can give this fella a loving home, then put your application in today.

Coal comes desexed, feline aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $150.

For more information email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.

cq pet rescue new pet pet adoption pet of the week rescue animals
