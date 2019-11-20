Siblings found dead in home identified

Police at the scene in MacBeth Place, Sunnybank Hills. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

TWO siblings who are the subject of a murder-suicide probe at Sunnybank Hills in Brisbane's south have been identified as Suzanne, 54, and Clinton Price, 58.

A neighbour and friend of the pair for 35 years said Suzanne was the carer for their elderly mother, Daryll, who is aged 90.

Siblings found dead at Brisbane home

The man, who did not want to be named, said he was shocked to hear of their deaths and said it "came out of the blue."

Forensic officers at the house where a brother and sister were found dead. Picture: AAP/John Gass



"They have lived a non-eventful life for 35 years," he said.

"There were no arguments or fights in the street, or midnight thrashings. There was nothing like that.

"I'm just completely shocked."

The neighbour said he was concerned for the well-being of Daryll who he said was dependent on Suzanne.

"Some plans should be made for her (Daryll) well-being," he said.

"The daughter was the designated carer."

Senior Sergeant Gary Aschenberger said the house was in a messy state when police arrived on Tuesday.