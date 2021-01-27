Menu
Aus day
Sick dad determined to leave legacy for his kids

Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor
27th Jan 2021 10:55 AM
DIAGNOSED with terminal cancer, Peter Shefford is determined to leave a lasting legacy for his two kids.

Part of that legacy includes being named Community Volunteer of the Year for his tireless work in sports administration.

Mr Shefford, above, has been recognised for his involvement in sports activities through touch football, his McHappy Day ambassador role and other fundraising efforts.

He said sport was important in bringing people together, especially since COVID.

Peter Shefford (left) and Tony Gordon (right) with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during Australia Day celebrations. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
"I'm not sure how many more years I've got so a lot of things I do are for the intrinsic motivation of feeling good and helping others, but lately it's because I want my kids to feel proud," Mr Shefford said.

"It's always in the back of their mind that Dad's sick and won't be around forever so this is a bit of a legacy for them.

"I've always lived by the mantra of don't give me excuses, give me results, and this is a practical example of that."

He hopes his story will inspire and encourage other people to contribute to all community sports which are heavily reliant on volunteers.

