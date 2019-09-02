Menu
A woman died after a chemical incident at a hotel in California. Picture: New York Post
News

Sickening chemical leaves woman dead

by Stephanie Bedo
2nd Sep 2019 1:11 PM

More than 100 emergency workers had to respond to a serious chemical incident at a hotel that left a woman dead and nine others injured.

Emergency crews were called to the Fairmont Hotel in California at about 10am on Saturday after a hotel worker found the woman dead on the 19th floor.

It's not clear how long the woman was dead for but reports indicate it was an apparent suicide.

The chemical fumes spread around the hotel and left nine others sick, with several having to go to hospital.

Seven employees and two guests reported feeling faint and light-headed and having shortness of breath.

Four floors had to be evacuated and the hotel's ventilation system was shut down.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the guest during this difficult time," Anita Rahman, director of sales and marketing for the hotel, told the newspaper.

The hazard was able to be contained to the one room.

Police investigations indicated the woman was not a registered guest, and it was unclear whether she knew the guest who was contacted after the incident.

If you or someone you know needs help contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

