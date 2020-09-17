SICKENING: Woman butchered in brutal attack

A violent frenzied four-day-long domestic assault saw a woman flown to hospital where she lay in a hospital bed for 24 days.

A violent frenzied four-day-long assault saw a woman flown to Townsville University Hospital where she lay in a hospital bed for 24 days clinging to life.

In fits of fury, Vernon Keith Anthony Noble stabbed, punctured, gouged, strangled and cut his girlfriend of six months while staying at his grandmother's home on Palm Island. Noble, 30, was found guilty by a jury last week for the brutal assaults that occurred between March 31 and April 4 last year.

The assaults stemmed from Noble's paranoia that his partner was cheating on him with his mates which she consistently denied.

After arming himself with a bike wheel, Vernon hit his partner on the arm before kneeing her in the torso while laying on a mattress fracturing two of her ribs, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor Josh Francis in summing up the case said Vernon strangled his partner while he attempted "to dig her right eye out with his index finger," on the same day he broke her ribs. The following day, the 30-year-old punctured his partners arm, hand and leg with a pair of scissors.

Two days later Vernon butchered his partner with a bread knife cutting up her arms and legs. On April 4, the woman was flown to Townsville University Hospital where she was diagnosed with sepsis from the scissor puncture wounds and was found to have also developed a lung abscess. The court heard Noble had a seven page criminal history with previous convictions for assault including lifting his partner over his head and throwing her on the ground breaking various bones in her body in 2014.

Defence barrister for Noble, Michael Hibble, began his opening comment reading a verse from Noble's 72-year-old grandmother's statement written to the court.

"Vernon needs to learn how to treat women", Mr Hibble recited before adding Noble struggled with alcohol, drug and anger management issues.

Judge Lynham conceded Noble was a "danger to women" and deserved "no respect whatsoever" for his "low act".

"It is clear from the evidence given by the complainant in this case that unquestionably the complainant did not whatsoever deserve your violence which you perpetrated upon her," he said.

"Your violence being perpetrated on women not only is a cowardly act but a despicable act and one that can never be justified in any circumstances."

Noble appeared via video link from the Townsville Correctional Centre wearing blue latex gloves and his hair in a high ponytail to hear his fate.

Declaring the 525 days spent in pre-sentence custody as time served, Judge Lynham sentenced Noble to four and a half years' jail.

A parole eligibility date was set at June 10 next year.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

