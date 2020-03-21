Side hustles you can start now to get through virus phase

Experts have identified the side hustles that could help you keep money coming in in these uncertain times but you may have to step outside you comfort zone.

Cash-strapped Australians are looking for extra jobs to keep themselves financially afloat as the coronavirus outbreak forces individuals and businesses to count their costs.

Many industries are taking a direct hit as a result of the cancellation of trips, nights out and large gatherings.

Coles is taking on extra staff as other companies struggle to keep their workers on. File picture

Coles supermarkets hopes to mend the economic damage by rolling out 5000 casual jobs to provide enough groceries for its customers while helping others earn extra cash on the side.

VISIS Private Wealth partner and financial adviser Chris Smith said while there were challenging times ahead, there were also some new ways people could earn money.

"The global environment may be uncertain, but opportunities still exist for people to pursue a side business," he said.

Mr Smith said a side hustle was a good way for Australians to increase their income during these unprecedented times.

New research by comparison website Canstar.com.au found that 34 per cent of Australians pick up an additional source of income to boost their earnings.

This figure skyrockets for the younger generation, with 50 per cent of Millennials considering taking on a second job, compared with 16 per cent of Baby Boomers.

Canstar.com.au spokeswoman Belinda Williamson said there were benefits to having a side hustle but they would be more limited in the coming months.

"The impact of the coronavirus could see an increasing number of Australians looking for casual work," she said.

"It's going to be trickier to find a side-hustle and you might have to consider jobs that are outside of your comfort zone."

She said essentials like supermarkets and delivery services would remain in high demand.

"Anyone looking for casual work will need to consider where the opportunities are and that's likely to be industries that are consumer staples like supermarkets and food delivery," Ms Williamson said.

"Earning a bit extra always helps to build up your emergency fund and every dollar does count."

Mr Smith said there were a number of flexible side jobs that you could start immediately.

"There's a wide variety of apps such as Uber and Airtasker where users can sell their personal services," he said.

"These apps are a great way to make good use of spare time."

Keith Fentiman from Uber Pets drives Yvette Cormack and her dog Leilani. Picture: Monique Harmer

If you have free mornings, nights, or weekends - and own a car - you can earn extra cash driving people around. Sign up with Lyft or Uber to get started.

Or rent out your car on a daily or hourly basis through companies such as Turo.

Food delivery services including Deliveroo and Uber Eats could help you earn money on your own schedule delivering take-out orders around town.

Mr Smith said there were also opportunities to earn cash using a laptop or your smartphone.

"Gumtree, Carousell and Depop offer both free and commission-based peer-to-peer shopping services," he said.

Tutors are always in high demand.

You can seek out your own clients or partner with a local tutoring agency such as Cluey Learning or Tutify.

If you're an animal lover, consider pet walking or pet sitting.

Or babysitting could be the perfect side gig.

Find jobs online through Babysitters Now, which connect parents and sitters.

Originally published as Side hustles you can start now