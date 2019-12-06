Menu
Police blocked off streets as they negotiated for more than an hour with a man at a house at Murgon.
FRESH DETAILS: Police reveal update on Murgon siege

Michael Nolan
Laura Blackmore
Jessica Mcgrath
by , and
6th Dec 2019 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:53 PM

UPDATE, 1.55pm: Police have confirmed there is no threat to the public after a disturbance in Murgon. 

Dalby police reported police were responding to an operational incident this afternoon, but the matter has now been contained. 

Schools and nearby businesses may have gone into lock down, but police have confirmed there there is no danger and the general public are safe. 

Here's what we know: 

-Police were negotiating with a man inside a house in Murgon at noon on Friday

-The house is located near Taylor St East and Watt St

-There is no current threat and police officers have the matter under control

 

UPDATE 1:30PM: Queensland Police Service confirm they were called to a house at 12pm after reports of a disturbance at Murgon.

Police have been trying to negotiate with a man inside a house near Taylor St East and Watt St for more than an hour.

QPS said it was an ongoing matter and were taking precautions.

 

EARILER 1PM: POLICE from across the Burnett are converging on a Murgon home where a gunman is believed to be inside with up to three people.  

They are setting up road blocks in the Taylor St East and Watts St area. 

A police negotiator has been called in. 

Residents are advised to avoid the area. 

More details to come. 

