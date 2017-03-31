Sifting through artists to find the best entrant

THE sight of a gem held to the sky, with its magnificent colour reflecting in a beam of sunlight, is a sight to behold - and also a source of inspiration.

It was in that moment Greg Stonehouse and Susan Milne were inspired to create and capture the magic of the Sapphire Gemfields and reflect it in artistic

The award-winning artists were announced as the successful contenders out of four high-calibre candidates for the signature art piece of the Sapphire Gemfields Interpretive Trail at the Central Highlands Tourism Season Launch on March 3.

Greg said they were "chuffed” to be chosen.

"We wanted to bring out the magic of finding that sapphire and the beautiful colours against the sky,” he said.

"It was important for us to go to the Sapphire Gemfields and get a sense of the character and identity of the place, it really has a certain magic to it.”

The design, titled Sift, combines coloured glass elements to represent the gems, circles to highlight the sifting process, high beams and local billy boulders at the base.

"That idea of a stone removed from millions of years of volcanic and gravel sediment and lifting to the sky, that wonderful vertical movement - we felt that was the start of our inspiration,” Greg said.

The interpretive trail will take visitors in a journey, one of education and discovery, following several interpretive nodes highlighting the area's geological features, history, culture and the fossicking process.

A workshop was held with students from the Anakie State School during their visit, Greg and Susan hope to do more over the upcoming months.

"As an artist, when people are so passionate it makes the whole process way more exciting,” he said.

"Good public art helps a community build its identity, but we think this one is more of a celebration of what already exists.”

Greg said they knew their art piece wasn't going to be a stand-alone, but part of the experience.

"It's functioning art, a partner to the character of the area,” he said

Greg said work on the unique art piece would begin now, with installation expected around June.

"The eye-catching art work would be a real draw-card for tourists and locals alike,” Mayor Kerry Hayes said

"I congratulate all of our contenders on their great work and commend Milne and Stonehouse on their successful design. We can't wait to see it come to life.”

The project is funded by council and the Australian governments tourism demand driver infrastructure (TDDI) Program, administered by the Queensland governments department of tourism, major events, small business and the commonwealth games.

"We hope it will encourage visitors to the area to stop and discover more about the unique history and culture for this special part of our region,” Greg said.