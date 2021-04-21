Sign up for Healthy Harold Hundred to help stop bullying

Ready for the Healthy Harold Hundred L-R Hayley Lugton, 11, Rachel Mallard, Healthy Harold, Ione Eite, Isabella Neary, 8, and at front, Harry McCann-Blow, 6.

Central Queenslanders are urged to lace up their running shoes to run 100km for Life Education Queensland’s new fundraising challenge – the Healthy Harold Hundred to help stamp out bullying.

The Healthy Harold Hundred challenges people of all ages to walk, run or ride 5km a day, for 20 days, to help raise funds for Life Education Queensland’s respectful relationships in-school programs.

Life Education Queensland CEO Michael Fawsitt said the initial response to the charity’s new Healthy Harold Hundred campaign had been phenomenal with 1000 people registering so far.

“It’s fantastic that so many people have pledged their support because it’s never been more important to shine the spotlight on the issue of bullying and respect,” Mr Fawsitt said.

“Sadly, one in four Aussie kids is affected by bullying, one in five children experiences cyber-bullying, and more than a million children are affected by domestic violence.

“We need to teach children from a young age about the importance of respect, empathy, and healthy relationships.

“Those are vital skills to help prevent bullying as children are growing up and they help break the cycle of future violence.”

Healthy Harold on a previous visit to Gladstone South State School. Photo Kirsten Cunningham / The Observer

Life Education works in more than 800 schools and preschools across the state via its 20 mobile learning classrooms, with educators covering everything from nutrition and cybersafety to the harms of drugs and alcohol.

More than 10,000 children across Central Queensland participated in the Life Education program in the past year.

“Our program is all about empowering children to make safe and healthy choices not just for their physical health, but for their social and emotional wellbeing as well,” Mr Fawsitt said.

“That’s why it’s important to support young people throughout their school years to build and maintain healthy and respectful relationships and positive mental health.

“This is vital to reducing bullying and violence in the future.”

Time is running out to register for free, for the Healthy Harold Hundred from May 5, to May 24.

Fundraising updates and tips, email templates, social media tiles and inspiring videos, plus the chance to interact with donors is all on the Healthy Harold Hundred website.

Participants who raise $25 within 48 hours of registering will be mailed a free Healthy Harold retro headband.

“Whether you’re a family, work team, or an individual, and whether you choose to do 100, 200 or even 300ks, your support is going to make a huge difference and boost our capacity to take our program where it’s needed most,” Mr Fawsitt said.

“We’ve been getting feedback from people who have already registered that they’re loving the lead up to the campaign and the chance to get fitter with friends while also knowing that the funds they’re raising will make a difference in the lives of Queensland children.”

Register for Life Education Queensland’s Healthy Harold Hundred here.

