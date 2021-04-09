Significant injuries after two motorcycle crash at Gladstone

Emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle crash near Gladstone. Picture: Richard Gosling

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has been called after two motorcyclists crashed and reportedly suffered serious injuries at Clinton Friday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to J Hickey Avenue, just after 2pm, following reports of a crash involving multiple motorcycles.

Initial reports from the scene were a female Australia Post worker in her 40s and a teenage boy were involved.

“Paramedics are currently treating two patients,” the spokeswoman said.

“One patient sustained a significant leg injury.

“Another patient sustained a significant leg and arm injury.”

It is understood the Australia Post worker is the person suffering the leg and arm injuries.

The spokeswoman said paramedics have requested the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attend.

She said discussions were taking place to determine whether the helicopter would land at Gladstone Hospital, or near the scene.