Signs a reminder to slow down on roads

SPEED WATCH: CHRC's Capella roadwork crew Ash Eddy, Anthony Wells and Greg Irwin have been testing one of the signs at a roadworks site and believe they will help people to slow down. Jorunn Lorenzen

IF YOU are out and about in the Central Highlands this week, you might notice a new addition to our roads, just in time for the return to school.

Central Highlands Regional Council has purchased a number of mobile speed watch trailers, with an aim to enhance the region's road safety.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the trailers would be used for the safety of council's roadwork sites and would follow crews across the region.

However, he said they could also be used in areas where speeding is identified an issue, including around school zones and events.

"We plan to place a trailer along Rifle Range Road after recent concerns about its configuration and driver behaviour,” Mayor Hayes said.

"While that does not change how the road is built, we can all contribute to make our roads safe for all users, particularly our children as they return to school this week.”

The signs were a simple visual reminder for people to slow down, Mayor Hayes said.

"If an oncoming car exceeds the speed limit set on the trailer a sad face and slow down message shows on the display,” he said.

"Once the car travels at or below the speed limit, a green smiley face lights up.

"We are all privy to being distracted drivers, therefore it is important that we remind ourselves that it is not about arriving faster but arriving in one piece and not at the cost of someone else's health or life.”

Senior Sergeant and Officer in Charge of Emerald Police Peter McFarlane said school holidays, public holidays and long weekends were a timely reminder for all road users to be vigilant and ensure they reach their destination safely.

"Our children returning to school is also a major focus for us to ensure road users are doing the right thing by our children around school zones,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

"Thankfully we have had almost no issues around the schools which is great to see.

"The roads in and around our schools are becoming increasingly busy and it is important that all road users be patient with the traffic congestion to ensure our children are safe.”