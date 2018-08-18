COREY Cadby says Simon Whitlock is still the daddy of Australian darts.

COREY Cadby says Simon Whitlock is still the daddy of Australian darts, despite defeating the Wizard on the first night of the Brisbane Darts Masters at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday.

Cadby defeated the Aussie No.1 6-5 in a thriller after losing at the same stage to Whitlock at last week's Melbourne Masters.

The 23-year-old Tasmanian said he was happy to get revenge but said Whitlock was still the one to beat Down Under.

"I am over the moon to get back on the winner's list. It's an amazing feeling and I have missed it," Cadby, said after his win. It's always hard playing another Aussie back home because we obviously want the Aussies to go far as far as possible.

"At least we know there's an Aussie going to be playing on day two."

Last week Whitlock said Cadby was the greatest talent to come out of this country but Cadby said he had not overtaken the Wizard as the best from Down Under.

"That's really good words from Simon," he said.

"That gave me a big positive for tonight.

"But we all know who is the daddy of Australian darts and that's Simon.

"Without Simon darts would not be where it is in Australia and it's a big credit to him."

Before playing in Melbourne last week, Cadby had not played on the big TV stage since losing in the final of the UK Open to Gary Anderson March 4 because of visa problems.

"It's been mentally very stressful and it affects my family as I am the main breadwinner," Cadby said of not playing.

"But we are pushing tight. Good things come to people who wait.

Cadby will take on world champion Rob Cross on night two.

WINNER | Corey Cadby stuns Simon Whitlock - the youngster takes out 78 in the deciding leg to complete his comeback from 4-2 down and reach the Brisbane Darts Masters quarter-finals - setting up a tie with World Champion Rob Cross!#BrisbaneDarts pic.twitter.com/CxDNRb8Gwh — Brisbane Darts Masters (@BrisbaneDarts) August 17, 2018

Earlier Brisbane's Raymond Smith caused the major shock on the first night of the inaugural Brisbane Masters, defeating world No.9 Michael Smith 6-1.

The 38-year-old defeated 16-time world champion Phil Taylor in the Pro Darts Series in January but said while that was a great performance, he rated this showing up there with his best.

"For me that's massive," he said.

"To be the first Queenslander to walk out on that stage (in the Brisbane Darts Masters) and play as well as I did, I am happy as.

"Michael missed doubles, I got lucky but at the same time I played the darts and put myself in that position.

"When I got the shot I took it."

Smith will play Peter Wright tonight in the quarter-finals.

Camira's Gordon Mathers was not so happy with his performance after losing 6-1 to Raymond van Barneveld.

Mathers had a low average of 75.35 and missed the chance at doubles to put the five-time world champion under pressure.

Kyle Anderson was too strong for fellow West Australian Barry Gardner, winning 6-2.

Anderson was in great form, hitting six perfect darts in leg six to come close to a perfect nine-dart finish.

World No.2 Wright also put in a good performance to defeat Victoria's Justin Thompson 6-2, while world champion Rob Cross beat Perth qualifier Tim Pusey 6-2.

World No.1 Michael van Gerwen defeated New Zealand's Mark Cleaver 6-2, while Gary Anderson scraped past Perth qualifier Damon Heta 6-5 in the last game of the night.

Quarter-final line-up for Saturday night.

Gary Anderdson v Raymond van Barneveld

Rob Cross v Corey Cadby

Michael van Gerwen v Kyle Anderson

Peter Wright v Raymond Smith

