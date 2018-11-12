Simple steps to ward off pesky mozzies

IT'S that time of year, when the sting of a mosquito bite is most prevalent.

Bundaberg Regional Council health and regulatory services spokesman John Learmonth said by following a few simple steps residents could ensure they weren't harbouring the insects around the home.

"The best way to get rid of mosquitoes is to ensure your home isn't an ideal breeding ground. Stagnant water is the perfect ingredient to attract mosquitos," Cr Learmonth said.

"Check playground equipment, old tyres, rainwater tanks, tarps that hold water and roof guttering.

"Any item that holds water for an extended period will provide a mosquito breeding site so be sure to empty any items capable of holding water after rain."

Cr Learmonth said while mosquitoes were pesky houseguests, clearing your household of potential breeding areas would also protect yourself and your family.

"Some types of mosquitoes can spread disease to humans and animals while others are simply a nuisance," he said.

"The most common mosquito-borne diseases in Queensland are Ross River and Barmah Forest viruses.

"Some mosquitoes that breed around the house and yard can also give your dog heart worm, so by stopping mosquitoes from breeding you will protect your family and pets."

He said Aedes aegypti had been found previously found in Gin Gin and Childers.

"This mosquito has the ability to transmit Dengue Fever but only if it bites someone who is currently suffering from the disease," Cr Learmonth said.

"There are ways to protect yourself from being bitten by any type of mosquito including applying appropriate repellent, wearing long, loose, light coloured clothing outside at dawn or dusk and using mosquito coils or plug-in insecticide devices indoors."

To find out more about how to manage mosquitoes, go to www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au/residents/mosquitoes