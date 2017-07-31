Sing for Charlie-Kay

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Tameaka Powell raising money for local teen Charlie-Kay Woods at her event Music in the Park at the weekend.

INSPIRED by Charlie-Kay Woods' heart-wrenching story, singer Tameaka Powell has joined ongoing fundraising for the teen.

The local performer held a Children's Concert in the Park event at Emerald Botanic Gardens at the weekend, asking for a gold-coin donation to go towards Charlie-Kay and her family's plight.

"I just had the idea, I play a lot of gigs in town and young children and toddlers are always dancing and I thought wouldn't it be cool to throw a concert for kids,” she said.

"I was originally going to do it for free but when I saw a post about Charlie-Kay I thought I would really like money raised to go towards something like that.”

"I didn't advertise it a heap and around 200 people showed up, it was absolutely packed.

"I got $170 in donations, it's not much but it's something.”

Tameaka said although she doesn't know Charlie-Kay personally, it was heart-breaking to read her story.

"I thought I would like to help out as much as I could,” she said.

Attendees were treated to a mixture of children's songs and other acoustic songs in Tameaka's repertoire.

"It was awesome to look up while I was playing and see little kids singing along and using their hands to make the incy-wincy spider movements,” she said.

"I've had the idea of continuing the concert into a monthly event and will keep raising money for her.”

Earlier this year Charlie-Kay was hospitalised with a rare disease, which left her unresponsive. Her family is raising money to bring her home.

SUDDEN PAIN: Charlie-Kay was a fun loving teenager when she was struck down with a rare disease which left her unresponsive in a Brisbane hospital. Photo: Contributed

To donate to the Charlie-Kay GoFund Me page visit www.gofundme.com/ sleeping-beauty-charliekay.

For more information on the event, visit the Tameaka Powell Music, Facebook page.