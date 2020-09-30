Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Helen Reddy arriving at the 2015 G'Day USA Gala.
Helen Reddy arriving at the 2015 G'Day USA Gala.
Celebrity

Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

30th Sep 2020 11:48 AM

 

Australian singer Helen Reddy has died aged 78.

Reddy's family made the announcement on Facebook, writing: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles.

"She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

Reddy was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Born in Victoria, Reddy went on to become an international star in the 1970s and was the world's top selling female vocalist in 1973 and 1974.

She is best known for her hit I Am Woman which earned Reddy a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal.

During her acceptance speech, Reddy thanked "God, because she makes everything possible".

More to come.

Originally published as Singer Helen Reddy dead at 78

More Stories

australian singer editors picks entertainment helen reddy music singer tribute

Just In

    Just In

      4 new COVID cases in NSW

      4 new COVID cases in NSW
      • 30th Sep 2020 11:20 AM

      Top Stories

        Fitness instructors to lead free classes for community

        Premium Content Fitness instructors to lead free classes for community

        News The program has been designed to encourage people across the Central Highlands to get active with others.

        APPROVED: New $1b coal mine to create 1000 local jobs

        Premium Content APPROVED: New $1b coal mine to create 1000 local jobs

        Business Early works can begin immediately but it’s expected core construction activities at...

        NAMED: Seven men caught drink driving at mining town

        Premium Content NAMED: Seven men caught drink driving at mining town

        Crime One man had just found out he was going to be a dad, while others gambled on how...

        CQ riders shine as PBR bucks back to life

        Premium Content CQ riders shine as PBR bucks back to life

        Sport Trio climbs national rankings after strong showings at Caboolture Invitational.