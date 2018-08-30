Singing for thousands

Mitch Rolfe was lucky enough to perform with Adam Brand at EkkaNites this year.

AN EMERALD musician performed in front of a crowd of 20,000 with Adam Brand, the biggest crowd he has ever entertained.

Mitch Rolfe recently won a competition to sing a duet with his favourite Australian country artist at EkkaNites in front of the cheering crowd.

"It was amazing. The biggest crowd I've performed in front of so far,” he said.

"I actually forgot to turn my ear piece on and only remembered when I saw Adam start to sing and I couldn't hear anything.

"I turned it on just in time to sing my part.

"The crowd were great and when they were reaching out for my hand when I was singing was an amazing feeling.”

The 15-year-old is a music student of Emerald's Anna Farquhar and before the Ekka, had only performed in front of a crowd of 200 at the Christmas carols.

Rolfe said the experience at Brisbane's Royal Exhibition had given him more confidence and motivation to continue his music career.

"I really want a career in music and this experience has made me realise I want to do more things like that and enter more competitions and get out and start gigging on my own,” he said.

On Saturday, August 18, Rolfe competed against 13 other talented country music artists from all around Australia in the Ekka Country Music Showdown.

Although he didn't place, guest judge Adam Brand said it was a very hard decision.

His mum Tash Todd said she was so excited for him to take part in the entire experience.

"I'm super proud,” she said. "Seeing Mitch sing with Adam Brand in front of such a huge crowd was extra special.

"Seeing him so pumped up afterwards and saying how amazing it was and that he wants to be able to do that all the time, was priceless.

"It's moments like these that makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.”

Rolfe attended his first Tamworth country music festival this year with the support of a grant from Arts Queensland partnering with Central Highlands Regional Council and sponsorship from Peter Taylor's Sewing Centre.

He hopes to continue to attend such events in the future.