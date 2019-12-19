Single mother’s dying Christmas wish for her six children

Melinda Carmody is dying but she's only thinking of her kids.

A MOTHER who used to be a cornerstone of a light festooned cul-de-sac at Belmont has refocused her Christmas Spirit on her six children as she faces the fact that this might be her last.

Melinda Carmody used to go all out with lights and a snow machine during the festive season as one of the Brandella Place households who made the street a Christmas destination.

"It cost nothing to come and look at our lights and it just brought so much joy to so many people," she said.

"I could give just that little bit back to people. I just love the giving," she said.

Mel Carmody with her six children. Picture: Supplied.

In June 2018, she was diagnosed with breast cancer that had spread through her breast, liver and lymph nodes and told she had two to five years to live.

"That was pretty much the hardest day of my life," she said.

"The thought of being a single mum with six kids and having terminal cancer was pretty devastating," she said.

This year, doctors found a brain tumour during her 12 monthly review.

She's written her will and planned her funeral but cannot face what will happen to her "amazing little people" when she dies, but she does know one thing.

"I hope in the future, that my kids spend Christmas together and they take the time to give back to the community," she said.

She looked forward to spending Christmas this year with her parents, her sister's family and her children, and said she loved to see their faces when they opened their presents.

Doctors found a brain tumour in July this year. Picture: Supplied.

"I think showing your kids just how much you love them is so important, I will not let my kids leave this house without saying I love you and goodbye

"Because there was a day when I left and I wasn't here when they came home because they found a brain tumour and I ended up in hospital … and I don't want that to happen."

She wishes she could decorate their new Tingalpa home but is too tired.

"I sort of realised, yeah, I've done my giving. I need to sit back now and just enjoy and create memories with my children," she said.

The community has donated food and gifts to the family this and last Christmas and a local man is landscaping their home.

"It was so beautiful to receive things from strangers," she said.