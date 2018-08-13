Help for Courtney in fight of her life

Courtney Lee Pitcher who suffers from breast cancer, and a charity auction is being held in her honour next Monday PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

AT 30 years old, Courtney Lee Pitcher did not expect to be facing her own mortality so early in her life.

The Tablelands-based single mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in February, after discovering a hard lump the size of a 20 cent piece over her heart space.

"Feeling into the mass, sure I was a little concerned, but not overly," she said.

"I mean, it had only been days since my 30th birthday. I was too young to have breast cancer and you just don't think these types of things will happen to you - well at least I didn't."

Doctors found the growth was an aggressive, fast-growing cancer.

Ms Pitcher has decided not to commence chemo nor radiation therapy, fearing the harsh side effects, instead preferring to seek natural alternatives to treatment.

"Some days are better than others, but my greatest wish of all is to heal through naturopathic care, nutrition, body work, psychotherapy, energy healing and love so that I can remain here and live the life I feel I was called to," she said.

She said it was important for women to practice regular breast checks while keeping an eye on their overall health and stress levels.

A charity auction to help raise funds for Courtney's cancer journey is being hosted by the Cairns-based theSPACE community at the centre at Cairns TAFE on Monday, August 20 from noon-2pm.