Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Katrín Davíðsdóttir called CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman out for his comments.
Katrín Davíðsdóttir called CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman out for his comments.
News

Single tweet unleashes furious fitness row

by Hannah Paine
8th Jun 2020 11:19 AM

A massive row has erupted in the fitness world with influencers and gyms deserting CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman for his insensitive remarks about the US protests.

CrossFit is a high-intensity interval training program which has gyms across the world, including Australia.

Its highly popular form of exercise has also spawned the CrossFit Games as well as making a slew of its devotees into bonafide CrossFit stars.

But over the weekend the fitness company's US-based CEO Mr Glassman sparked fury when he tweeted in response to a tweet by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which said racism and discrimination were "critical public health issues".

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman has been blasted for an insensitive tweet.
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman has been blasted for an insensitive tweet.

"Floyd-19," Mr Glassman wrote in response, referencing the killing of black man George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked the worldwide Black Lives Matter movement.

 

 

The backlash against Mr Glassman was swift, with followers calling out his tweet as "tone deaf" and "disgusting".

 

 

 

 

 

 

The fitness boss has been lashed over his insensitive response to George Floyd’s death. Picture: Linda Davidson/The Washington Post via Getty Images.
The fitness boss has been lashed over his insensitive response to George Floyd’s death. Picture: Linda Davidson/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

It prompted one CrossFit gym owner Nick Hurndon, who owned a branch in the US state of Oregon, to write an open letter explaining why he was ending his affiliation with the fitness company.

 

 

 

 

Other CrossFit gyms and employees soon joined in:

 

 

 

Mr Glassman's tweet also didn't sit well with one of CrossFit's biggest supporters, with Reebok confirming yesterday it was ending its commercial partnership with CrossFit.

"Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ," Reebok said in a statement to Footwear News.

Katrín Davíðsdóttir has also called Mr Glassman out for his comments.
Katrín Davíðsdóttir has also called Mr Glassman out for his comments.

"We will fulfil our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community."

Mr Glassman later responded to the criticism by seeming to try and offer further explanation to his original tweet.

"Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally," he wrote.

"Quarantine alone is 'accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.' Thanks!"

 

View this post on Instagram

.

A post shared by Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir (@katrintanja) on

 

CrossFit star Samantha Briggs has also distanced herself from the fitness empire. Picture: Instagram
CrossFit star Samantha Briggs has also distanced herself from the fitness empire. Picture: Instagram

Mr Glassman's explanation hasn't quelled the anger many in the CrossFit community feel towards him, with CrossFit star Katrín Davíðsdóttir telling her 1.8 million Instagram followers she was "truly ashamed" by his actions.

Other CrossFit stars including Rich Froning, Samantha Briggs have also called into question their affiliation with headquarters over Mr Glassman's actions.

Ms Briggs has said her "future ties to CrossFit are unclear", while Mr Froning said it was "impossible to stay loyal to leadership who make callous statements that alienate and divide in a time when unity is needed".

 

Originally published as Single tweet unleashes furious fitness row

Rich Froning has also slammed Mr Glassman's actions.
Rich Froning has also slammed Mr Glassman's actions.

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter crossfit gym social media. editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural education scholarship for proud Clermont teacher

        premium_icon Rural education scholarship for proud Clermont teacher

        News CQ educator’s generous efforts earns prestigous scholarship .

        Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        premium_icon Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Premier

        Politics Poll results ‘encouraging’ for Queensland Premier

        Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        premium_icon Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

        News Hairdressing titan, NRL identities among Queensland honour list

        Man injured in quad bike rollover on rural property

        premium_icon Man injured in quad bike rollover on rural property

        News Two men were assessed at the scene with minor injuries.