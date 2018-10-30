Menu
Sink hole appears on CQ highway

30th Oct 2018 6:03 AM

5.30am: A SINK HOLE has formed on the Capricorn Highway 120 km west of Rockhampton.

The Department of Traffic and Main Roads advised late last night that the eastbound lane on the Capricorn Highway 10.5 km west of Duaringa was closed due to the sink hole.

The westbound lane remains open and traffic control was in place to assist drivers.

At 12.17am the department warned drivers to expect delays.

A number of thunderstorms rolled through the area last night but there were no initial reports of heavy rain in that area.

117km hour winds smash CQ town

Sink holes explained

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

