Sinkhole causes traffic chaos

by Brianna Morris-Grant
9th Dec 2020 11:01 AM
TRAFFIC is being diverted away from a sinkhole which opened up on a street outside Pacific Fair after a water main burst in the early hours of this morning.

Council crews are on scene after water began leaking onto Sunshine Boulevard between Bacardi Court and Hooker Boulevard some time after 1am.

A council spokeswoman said the repairs could take "one to two days".

"The damage is on the northbound side of Sunshine Boulevard opposite the 7/11 petrol station," she said.

 

 

The sinkhole on Hooker Blvd outside Pacific Fair after a water main burst on Tuesday morning.
The sinkhole on Hooker Blvd outside Pacific Fair after a water main burst on Tuesday morning.

 

The sinkhole outside Pacific Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Jodie Calcott.
The sinkhole outside Pacific Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Jodie Calcott.

"The damage to the road is extensive and is expected to take one to two days to make repairs to the water main, ensure other adjacent services are reinstated and reinstate the road.

"Traffic is being diverted through the Pacific Fair carpark, however motorists are advised to avoid the area.

"Water supply to the area is not affected however customers may experience lower water pressure during the repairs."

 

Motorists are being diverted through the Pacific Fair car park with RACQ reporting Hooker Boulevard has already been closed to all traffic.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

Pacific Fair is trading as normal, with motorists following directions to access the centre.

 

Originally published as Sinkhole causes traffic chaos outside Pac Fair

