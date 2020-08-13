Sister's herculean tribute to sibling taken by SIDS

Alphalete Fitness co-owner Corryn Spelman is running 30km everyday for 30 days to raise money for SIDS, after her sister suddenly died 30 years ago. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Corryn Spelman is a sister, mother, wife and businesswoman but for 30 days her focus will be on pounding the pavement in honour of her family.

The owner of Alphalete Fitness Townsville was just two-years-old when she lost her six-week-old baby sister, Amanda, to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).Amanda would have turned 30 on August 8 this year and in honour of her sister's birthday, Ms Spelman is running 30km every day for 30 days.

Ms Spelman said the 30for30foramanda challenge was born out of a love for her children.

"It was when I became a mum I realised the pain my family would have gone through losing a child," she said.

"I do remember August every year my parents would be upset and as I got older my family spoke about it."

Thirteen days into the challenge, Ms Spelman has already raised $2000 and said her mission was to bring SIDS out of the shadows. "I don't really have a (fundraising) goal, I have done it more for more awareness and the money is the added extra," she said.

"I really want to create those conversations around SIDS and let people know that it does happen and it is OK if it does happen, but parents need people around them and support."

The challenge will take Ms Spelman 85 hours to complete and is the equivalent of running from the Gold Coast to Sydney.

Ms Spelman said running for two hours and 50 minutes a day gave her time to think about her lost sibling. "I talk a lot to my sister; there are always thoughts that go through my head of her," she said.

"I think she would be proud of me and I have always believed we were two souls apart, so I believe she would do the same thing for me."

The Townsville community has rallied behind Ms Spelman with The Spirited Goat providing her breakfast every morning and IMC Steak House providing her family dinner every night.

Ms Spelman said the support she had received helped her get out of bed every morning.

"When I am feeling down and when I am having a hard day, just knowing Townsville is behind me makes me feel that I can do it," she said.

Ms Spelman said she also wanted to encourage people to get active with her.

"Anyone can jump in and run a couple of kilometres with me, or when you go out running send me a photo," she said. "I have had people send me messages saying how they were now running and it feels great to be motivating people."

You can donate to 30for30foramanda by a direct message through Alphalete Fitness Townsville Facebook page or Instagram account.

Originally published as Sister's herculean tribute to sibling taken by SIDS