Menu
Login
Oxley Road, Corinda, traffic diverted as authorities work to remove truck
Oxley Road, Corinda, traffic diverted as authorities work to remove truck
News

Six-hour marathon to remove truck stuck under bridge

by Maddy Morwood
27th Apr 2021 8:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A truck is stuck under the Oxley Road railway bridge at Corinda this morning.

Northbound traffic is being directed along Martindale St and Oxford Road southbound traffic is being diverted along Jerrold Street.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area with major delays expected.

 

It could take up to six hours to remove a truck under the railway bridge on Oxley Road. Picture: 9 News/Shannon Marshall-McCormack
It could take up to six hours to remove a truck under the railway bridge on Oxley Road. Picture: 9 News/Shannon Marshall-McCormack

 

 

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said it may take up to six hours to clear.

Translink has reported that Route 104 and 106 buses travelling along Oxley Road have been delayed up to 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, congestion is building in Mansfield after a two-vehicle crash on Wecker Road near the intersection with Ham Road.

Paramedics were called to the incident just after 6am and are providing care for an elderly motorist.

Police are urging motorists to use caution in the area.

Originally published as Six-hour marathon to remove truck stuck under bridge

More Stories

bridge brisbane editors picks qld stuck truck

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        CQ Capras 18s can ‘hold their heads high’

        Premium Content CQ Capras 18s can ‘hold their heads high’

        Rugby League Team’s history-making run comes to an end in seesawing semi-final.

        How to protect yourself against influenza this season

        Premium Content How to protect yourself against influenza this season

        Health “We certainly can’t turn a blind eye to influenza this year.”

        Feeder steers in high demand at CQLX this week

        Premium Content Feeder steers in high demand at CQLX this week

        Rural ‘We are starting to see the lead of No. 1 weaners coming through, they are very...